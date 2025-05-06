Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 3.87 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 5.48% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.872.87 35 13.3111.73 13 OPM %70.0344.25 -72.5066.07 - PBDT1.171.32 -11 6.967.31 -5 PBT1.151.30 -12 6.887.26 -5 NP0.770.73 5 5.105.15 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 231.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 231.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the March 2025 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon