Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 5.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 3.87 croreNet profit of Comfort Fincap rose 5.48% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.872.87 35 13.3111.73 13 OPM %70.0344.25 -72.5066.07 - PBDT1.171.32 -11 6.967.31 -5 PBT1.151.30 -12 6.887.26 -5 NP0.770.73 5 5.105.15 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content