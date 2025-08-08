Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.84% to Rs 20.30 croreNet profit of Comfort Intech declined 38.26% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.84% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.3038.92 -48 OPM %7.985.19 -PBDT2.704.44 -39 PBT2.474.21 -41 NP5.108.26 -38
