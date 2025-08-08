Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.96% in the June 2025 quarter

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 73.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 32.12% to Rs 1584.35 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 73.96% to Rs 150.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.12% to Rs 1584.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1199.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1584.351199.18 32 OPM %12.169.78 -PBDT223.61134.20 67 PBT201.55114.02 77 NP150.5886.56 74

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

