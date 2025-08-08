Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.310.27 15 OPM %45.1640.74 -PBDT0.190.14 36 PBT0.190.14 36 NP0.190.14 36
