Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.02% to Rs 233.20 croreNet profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 66.90% to Rs 57.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 233.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 175.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales233.20175.31 33 OPM %30.9924.64 -PBDT71.7342.71 68 PBT70.0441.92 67 NP57.0334.17 67
