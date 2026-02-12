Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commerce Minister urges exporters to take full advantage of Free Trade Agreements signed with developed countries

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged exporters and industry bodies to take full advantage of the series of Free Trade Agreements signed with developed countries maximise job creation and boost exports of goods and services. The minister met 35 Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and key Industry Associations representing India's major export sectors. Industry leaders and association office bearers appreciated the government's trade-promotion initiatives during their interaction with the minister.

Goyal noted that the government had signed Free Trade Agreements with developed countries to help India's farmers, workers, professionals, artisans and MSMEs take advantage of the global market with preferential access. With these trade agreements, India's traditional medicines and yoga will also get global opportunities, while the interest of India's agriculture and dairy sectors have been protected. He further stated that industry must now intensify its efforts to penetrate new markets, upgrade quality and become more competitive to take maximum advantage of trade agreements.

 

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

