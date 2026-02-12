Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 121.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.74% to Rs 16235.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 121.41% to Rs 6607.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2984.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 16235.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16235.0015353.0023.2924.033832.003813.003495.003495.006607.002984.00

