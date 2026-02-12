Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 121.41% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.74% to Rs 16235.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 121.41% to Rs 6607.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2984.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 16235.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15353.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16235.0015353.00 6 OPM %23.2924.03 -PBDT3832.003813.00 0 PBT3495.003495.00 0 NP6607.002984.00 121
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:17 AM IST