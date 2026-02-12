Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government to move privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over Lok Sabha remarks

Government to move privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi over Lok Sabha remarks

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government will move a privilege notice against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making baseless and misleading statements in the Lok Sabha during the Budget discussion. Rijiju said Gandhi made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without prior notice or substantiation, calling it a breach of parliamentary rules.

During his speech, Gandhi criticised the governments trade engagement with the US, alleging that India had compromised its sovereignty, energy security, farmers interests, digital data rules, and tariff position. He said an INDIA alliance government would have negotiated as an equal and not accepted US conditions, including restrictions related to Russian oil purchases. He also raised concerns over data localisation, digital trade provisions, and increased US imports.

 

Gandhi further alleged that external pressures, including a US bribery case involving the Adani Group and references to the Epstein files, had weakened the Prime Ministers position. He claimed no Indian PM would have agreed to such a deal without being under pressure.

Rijiju rejected the allegations, stating that Gandhi failed to make a substantive contribution to the Budget debate and that the government would seek appropriate action through the Speaker. The exchange drew parallels to similar sovereignty-related criticisms made during the India-US nuclear deal debates in 2007-08.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

