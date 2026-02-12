Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales decline 26.74% to Rs 76.41 crore

Net profit of Operational Energy Group India declined 42.49% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.74% to Rs 76.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales76.41104.30 -27 OPM %4.808.23 -PBDT5.529.54 -42 PBT5.299.31 -43 NP4.297.46 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 121.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 121.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 156.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 156.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Aye Finance IPO ends with 97% subscription; QIB demand supports issue

Aye Finance IPO ends with 97% subscription; QIB demand supports issue

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Apex Frozen Foods spurts after registering PAT of Rs 10 crore in Q3

Apex Frozen Foods spurts after registering PAT of Rs 10 crore in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today