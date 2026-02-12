Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.74% to Rs 76.41 crore

Net profit of Operational Energy Group India declined 42.49% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.74% to Rs 76.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.76.41104.304.808.235.529.545.299.314.297.46

