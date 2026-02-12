Operational Energy Group India consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 26.74% to Rs 76.41 croreNet profit of Operational Energy Group India declined 42.49% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.74% to Rs 76.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales76.41104.30 -27 OPM %4.808.23 -PBDT5.529.54 -42 PBT5.299.31 -43 NP4.297.46 -42
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:17 AM IST