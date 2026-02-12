Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 156.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.09% to Rs 140.05 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 156.18% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 125.09% to Rs 140.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.140.0562.2232.2127.6943.7617.2843.7017.2032.9712.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News