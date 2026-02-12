Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 156.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 125.09% to Rs 140.05 croreNet profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 156.18% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 125.09% to Rs 140.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales140.0562.22 125 OPM %32.2127.69 -PBDT43.7617.28 153 PBT43.7017.20 154 NP32.9712.87 156
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST