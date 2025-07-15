Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commerce Ministry to work with districts to promote first time exporters

Commerce Ministry to work with districts to promote first time exporters

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has said that the Commerce Ministry will work with districts to promote first time exporters to newer markets. He mentioned that the Ministry will soon be coming out with more guidelines on how new markets, new products, and new exporters can be promoted. He said that the Commerce Ministry and the districts can partner to promote ODOP products to newer markets and support first time exporters. Goyal highlighted that 773 districts across various states have contributed to the success story of India.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

