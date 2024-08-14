Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 24.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 76.89 croreNet profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 24.02% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 76.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales76.8979.47 -3 OPM %8.938.28 -PBDT5.395.22 3 PBT2.402.59 -7 NP1.932.54 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content