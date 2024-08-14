Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 24.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 76.89 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 24.02% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 76.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.76.8979.478.938.285.395.222.402.591.932.54