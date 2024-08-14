Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 1.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.00% to Rs 35.08 croreNet profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 1.07% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 88.00% to Rs 35.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.0818.66 88 OPM %20.4412.81 -PBDT11.574.82 140 PBT10.474.03 160 NP2.782.81 -1
