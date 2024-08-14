York Exports consolidated net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.31% to Rs 5.80 croreNet profit of York Exports declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.31% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.803.53 64 OPM %14.8319.55 -PBDT0.420.44 -5 PBT0.210.24 -13 NP0.160.21 -24
