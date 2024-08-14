GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.96% to Rs 223.95 crore

Net loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 118.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.96% to Rs 223.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 497.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.223.95497.1779.5290.4565.29331.849.31274.80-11.15118.67