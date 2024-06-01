Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 34.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 69.63 crore
Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 34.73% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 69.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.84% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 288.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 290.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.6360.58 15 288.43290.17 -1 OPM %12.5511.22 -9.278.13 - PBDT7.935.25 51 21.6719.08 14 PBT5.122.69 90 10.749.46 14 NP3.222.39 35 7.868.09 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Commercial Syn Bags reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Cressanda Railway Solutions to acquire majority stake in SYN Developers

B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Ishaan Infrastructure &amp; Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arigato Universe standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon