Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 34.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 8.47 croreNet profit of Compucom Software declined 34.91% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.478.57 -1 OPM %18.3021.47 -PBDT2.532.55 -1 PBT1.101.03 7 NP0.691.06 -35
