Computer Point reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore
Net loss of Computer Point reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020 0 0.020.01 100 OPM %-2100.000 --6700.00-15000.00 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.030.03 0 PBT-0.010 0 0.010.01 0 NP-0.010 0 0.010.01 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

