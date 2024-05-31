Sales rise 28.12% to Rs 102.87 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.68% to Rs 16.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 375.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 32.68% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 102.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.102.8780.29375.39336.549.6813.7810.5111.448.189.7533.5333.205.317.3223.0824.223.755.5716.9018.11