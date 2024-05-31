Business Standard
B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 28.12% to Rs 102.87 crore
Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers declined 32.68% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 102.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.68% to Rs 16.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 375.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales102.8780.29 28 375.39336.54 12 OPM %9.6813.78 -10.5111.44 - PBDT8.189.75 -16 33.5333.20 1 PBT5.317.32 -27 23.0824.22 -5 NP3.755.57 -33 16.9018.11 -7
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

