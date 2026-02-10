Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 190.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 15.61 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 190.48% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.6114.166.151.481.020.280.820.100.610.21

