Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 190.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 15.61 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 190.48% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.6114.16 10 OPM %6.151.48 -PBDT1.020.28 264 PBT0.820.10 720 NP0.610.21 190
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST