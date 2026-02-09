Aurobindo Pharma board considers merger of subsidiaries

Approves filing of scheme of merger of Auro Vaccines with Curateq Biologics

The board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 09 February 2026 has approved a proposal to file a scheme of amalgamation for merger of Auro Vaccines, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company with Curateq Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with Hon'ble NCLT, Hyderabad.

