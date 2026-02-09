Board of Privi Speciality Chemicals approves additional investment in Prigiv Specialties

Monday, February 09, 2026 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 February 2026

The board of Privi Speciality Chemicals at its meeting held on 09 February 2026 has approved an investment of an equity investment of Rs. 50 crore in Prigiv Specialties, a subsidiary company, to be made in the exiting shareholding ratio of 51:49. Accordingly, Privi shall invest 51% of the total equity investment, amounting to Rs. 25.5 core, and the balance 49% shall be contributed by its JV Partner, Givaudan SA.

The infusion of equity capital will support its growth plans, thereby enabling the company to generate higher revenue and improved profitability going forward.

