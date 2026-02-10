RailTel bags Rs 455-cr West Central Railway project

RailTel Corporation of India announced it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 454.94 crore from West Central Railway.

The estimated order value, as per the LoA, stands at Rs 4,54,94,74,871. The project is to be executed over a period of 960 days, with completion scheduled by 24 September 2028. Other terms and conditions are as per the LoA.

The company said the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The scrip rose 2.51% to settle at Rs 332.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News