ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 28.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 28.15% to Rs 75.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1326.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1119.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1326.901119.208.018.08132.0695.54112.9978.4775.1758.66

