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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concor appoints Ajit Kumar Panda as CMD

Concor appoints Ajit Kumar Panda as CMD

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) announced that Minister of Railways approved the appointment of Ajit Kumar Panda as chairman and managing director (CMD), effective from 1 August 2026.

Panda has been appointed in the IDA pay scale of Rs 2 lakh3.70 lakh. His tenure will commence from the date he assumes office and continue until his superannuation on 31 August 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. He currently serves as Director (Projects & Services) at CONCOR.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

 

The company reported a 12.38% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 262.65 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 299.79 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations slipped 1.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,263.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter rose 0.76% to settle at Rs 473 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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