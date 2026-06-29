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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro net speculators slightly reduce net longs

Euro net speculators slightly reduce net longs

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly reduced net long positions in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 30158 contracts in the data reported through June 23, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 4195 net positions.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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