Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 203.99 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech declined 26.06% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 215.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales203.99215.80 -5 OPM %30.1037.66 -PBDT76.5192.70 -17 PBT58.7379.52 -26 NP44.0659.59 -26
