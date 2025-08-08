Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 184.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.55% to Rs 942.42 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 184.13% to Rs 137.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 127.55% to Rs 942.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales942.42414.16 128 OPM %21.1615.27 -PBDT185.2367.34 175 PBT174.0161.34 184 NP137.3248.33 184
