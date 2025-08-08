ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 5.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 427.46% to Rs 1356.72 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises rose 5.41% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 427.46% to Rs 1356.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1356.72257.22 427 OPM %1.032.71 -PBDT14.225.41 163 PBT13.714.90 180 NP4.684.44 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content