Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 0.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 149.54 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 0.77% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 149.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales149.54128.25 17 OPM %7.828.17 -PBDT6.356.33 0 PBT5.164.96 4 NP3.913.88 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content