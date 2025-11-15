Concord Biotech standalone net profit declines 36.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.35% to Rs 247.06 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech declined 36.27% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.35% to Rs 247.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales247.06310.18 -20 OPM %36.6544.06 -PBDT103.92146.60 -29 PBT85.53133.29 -36 NP62.9098.70 -36
