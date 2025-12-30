Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PTC Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2025.

PTC Industries Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 18150 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1005 shares in the past one month.

 

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd crashed 5.40% to Rs 1313. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36124 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd lost 4.68% to Rs 67.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd plummeted 4.51% to Rs 2259.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8566 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd shed 4.40% to Rs 1800. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3146 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 99 lakh contract

Trishakti Industries rises after securing contract from Reliance Industries

Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NSE SME EPW India plugs into Dalal Street with a premium market listing

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

