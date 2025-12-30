Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 193.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.11 lakh shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 December 2025.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 193.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.291.80. Volumes stood at 10.21 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44277 shares. The stock dropped 6.00% to Rs.1,780.00. Volumes stood at 41821 shares in the last session.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41410 shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.1,888.80. Volumes stood at 19811 shares in the last session.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; PSBs, metal shares shine; SAIL up 5%, Hindustan Copper 8%

Bratya Basu

TMC hits back at Amit Shah, says BJP won't cross 50 seats in Bengal polls

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get support for satellite voice calling

Railways, train

Northeast Frontier Railways added 11 trains in 2025, connected Mizoram

IPO

Modern Diagnostic IPO opens on Dec 31: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 38380 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7020 shares. The stock lost 3.02% to Rs.8,770.00. Volumes stood at 8945 shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd notched up volume of 7.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.551.00. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NSE SME EPW India plugs into Dalal Street with a premium market listing

NSE SME EPW India plugs into Dalal Street with a premium market listing

Steel Exchange board OKs proposal to raise funds up to Rs 700 crore via equity route

Steel Exchange board OKs proposal to raise funds up to Rs 700 crore via equity route

BSE SME Dachepalli Publishers opens a new chapter with a subdued market debut

BSE SME Dachepalli Publishers opens a new chapter with a subdued market debut

Yes Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon