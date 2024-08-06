Confidence Petroleum commissions 13 more Auto LPG Dispensing Stations

The company said, "The company is ambitiously targeting the completion of (100) hundred Auto LPG stations by the end of the fiscal year 2024-2025. We are thrilled to announce that (26) twenty six stations are already up and running, marking a strong start towards this goal."

Confidence Petroleum India has commissioned (13) thirteen additional Auto LPG Dispensing Stations, bringing the total to 274 ALDS stations.