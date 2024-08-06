Business Standard
AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 204.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 223.26 crore
Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 204.28% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 223.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales223.26213.64 5 OPM %14.0215.90 -PBDT33.4915.56 115 PBT24.218.48 185 NP17.075.61 204
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

