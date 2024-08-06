AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 204.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 223.26 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 204.28% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 223.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.223.26213.6414.0215.9033.4915.5624.218.4817.075.61