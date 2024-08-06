Deepak Nitrite gains after PAT climb 35% YoY to Rs 202 crore in Q1

Deepak Nitrite rallied 3.39% to Rs 3,054.95 after the company's consolidated net profit grew 35.12% to Rs 202.54 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 149.90 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The firm reported profit before tax of Rs 274.80 crore during the quarter ended June 2024, up 36.22% as compared with Rs 201.73 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

On segmental front, the revenue from advanced intermediates was at Rs 670.20 crore (down 2.20% YoY) while revenue from phenolics stood at Rs 1,120.13 crore, (down 12.77%) during the period under review.

Revenue from operation stood at Rs 2,166.84 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 22.54% from Rs 1,768.34 crore posted in June 2023 quarter.