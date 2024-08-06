Rites signs MoU HUDCO

To collaborate on infrastructure projects

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO). Under this partnership, RITES and HUDCO will collaborate to undertake comprehensive range of consultancy projects/services from concept to commissioning in the infrastructure space. Additionally, RITES will provide consultancy to projects being financed by HUDCO.

The collaboration between the Navratna CPSEs has focus on exhaustive domains from metro rail, roads, airports, ports, ropeways, highways, underpasses and flyovers, tunnels, to the emerging sectors such as energy, water resources and hydropower, wastewater and waste management, urban and industrial building design, commercial and institutional projects, and other urban development and infrastructure-related initiatives.