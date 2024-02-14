Sales rise 316.47% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings remain constant at Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 316.47% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.14.413.4693.2096.5313.4510.9313.4510.939.879.87