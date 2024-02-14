Sales rise 316.47% to Rs 14.41 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings remain constant at Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 316.47% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.413.46 316 OPM %93.2096.53 -PBDT13.4510.93 23 PBT13.4510.93 23 NP9.879.87 0
