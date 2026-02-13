Constronics Infra standalone net profit declines 55.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.97% to Rs 9.05 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra declined 55.21% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.97% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.0515.872.106.870.641.780.581.680.430.96

