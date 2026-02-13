Mazda standalone net profit rises 17.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 47.39 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 17.52% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 47.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.3946.7822.7522.8512.3410.6811.289.708.727.42

