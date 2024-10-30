Here's why Kolkata Knight Riders could retain Shreyas Iyer in IPL auction

Business Standard
With the deadline to submit the list of retained players on October 31, reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer is most likely to be retained by Kolkata.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will enter the mega auction with several of their star performers already secured through pre-auction retentions as they prepare for the competition over the biggest names. The Knight Riders face a difficult decision regarding which players to retain, given the numerous stars who contributed significantly to their title-winning season last year.
 
KKR will be keen to reacquire most of their players, leveraging the right-to-match cards. However, retention choices will not be straightforward, with players like Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Rinku Singh presenting genuine dilemmas for the team.  With the deadline to submit the list of retained players on October 31, reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer is most likely to be retained by Kolkata.  ALSO READ: Here's why Punjab Kings won't retain any player ahead of IPL 2025 Auction   
Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0
2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0
2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0
2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0
2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0
2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0
2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0
2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0
2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0
2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0
 
With mentor Gautam Gambhir, Ryan ten Doeschate, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar moving to roles with the Indian national team, KKR will see a refreshed dugout, ultimately bringing a new dynamic to the team at a time when last season’s performance was smooth sailing.
 
Harbhajan Singh on who should KKR retain 
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his views on who the three-time champions should retain for the upcoming season and KKR’s potential strategy.
 
"KKR dominated the entire season, so it will be difficult for them to let go of anyone. But, as it's a matter of retention, they have limited spots. If I were to choose my six players for KKR, I would go with Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Narine, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh. Rinku Singh should definitely be the fifth retained player. For the sixth spot, I would choose Ramandeep Singh. He’s an uncapped player who performed very well last year, and I've seen his domestic cricket performances this year as well. So, I believe this sixth player, Knight Riders, should retain," Harbhajan said. 
KKR’s performance in IPL history
Season League standing Final standing
2008 6th out of 8 League stage
2009 8th out of 8 League stage
2010 6th out of 8 League stage
2011 4th out of 10 Playoffs
2012 2nd out of 9 Champions
2013 7th out of 9 League stage
2014 2nd out of 8 Champions
2015 5th out of 8 League stage
2016 4th out of 8 Playoffs
2017 3rd out of 8 Playoffs
2018 3rd out of 8 Playoffs
2019 5th out of 8 League stage
2020 5th out of 8 League stage
2021 4th out of 8 Runners-up
2022 7th out of 10 League stage
2023 7th out of 10 League stage
2024 1st out of 10 Champions
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

