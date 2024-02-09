Max Healthcare Institute acquires Alexis MultiSpeciality Hospital, Nagpur

For cash consideration of Rs 372 crore

The 200 bedded hospital owned & operated by Alexis is a JCI accredited facility located on a land parcel of ~2 acres at Mankapur, North of Nagpur - an upmarket residential and commercial hub. The hospital has G+6 floors and a basement with built up area of ~2.25 Lakh sft and offers multidisciplinary care in the areas of Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Transplants, related diagnostic facilities etc. The hospital is equipped with high end bio medical equipment like Varian True Beam LINAC, 128 Slice CT Scan, 3 Tesla MRI, Digital X Ray, ARTIS Q Cath Lab, etc.

The bed capacity can be expanded to ~340 beds in view of the availability of the FAR for the given land and the strength of the existing structure. Further, the hospital medical program can be further strengthened in the surgical specialties like CTVS, Urology, Oncology & Neurosciences leading to improvement in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) and occupied bed days(OBD).

The current run rate of Revenue & EBITDA for the Hospital is Rs 150 crore & Rs 25 crroe respectively. The hospital is generating cash & has good brand equity in the market in the region.

The cost of acquisition is Rs 372 crore.

Max Healthcare Institute announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Alexis MultiSpeciality Hospital (Alexis) for an enterprise value of Rs 412 crore.