Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 52 points or 0.09% at 59666.83 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.63%), Havells India Ltd (up 2.24%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.87%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.61%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.43%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 7.04%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 3.64%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.5%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 385.88 or 0.78% at 49598.18.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 123.47 points or 0.84% at 14846.73.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: L&T, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, RIL, TaMo drive Sensex 1100 pts higher; SMIDs up

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE news: EC hits back at AAP, says not run by one person

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q3 Preview: Net profit may climb up to Rs 1,130 crore YoY

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE News: India-EU relationship more important than even before, says EAM Jaishankar

world cancer day

World Cancer Day 2025: Date, history, theme, significance and more

The Nifty 50 index was up 309.5 points or 1.32% at 23670.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1115.88 points or 1.45% at 78302.62.

On BSE,2404 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks slide

Hazoor Multi Projects wins NHAI project of Rs 68 cr in Karnataka

Hazoor Multi Projects wins NHAI project of Rs 68 cr in Karnataka

NTPC receives favourable judgement from Delhi High Court

NTPC receives favourable judgement from Delhi High Court

Sigachi Industries establishes state-of-the-art R&D Center in Hyderabad

Sigachi Industries establishes state-of-the-art R&D Center in Hyderabad

DEV IT rises after bagging cybersecurity contracts from USA-based enterprise

DEV IT rises after bagging cybersecurity contracts from USA-based enterprise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon