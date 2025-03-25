Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 928.85 points or 1.67% at 54606 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 5.32%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 3.7%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.05%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.4%),Supreme Industries Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 0.92%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.7%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.58%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.04%), turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 744.69 or 1.56% at 47106.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 139.37 points or 0.95% at 14538.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.25 points or 0.23% at 23711.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 112.39 points or 0.14% at 78096.77.

On BSE,1081 shares were trading in green, 2903 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

