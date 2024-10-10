Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 362.7 points or 0.55% at 65145.54 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.77%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.82%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.66%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.45%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top losers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.72%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.71%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.65%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.51 or 0.51% at 56397.19.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 46.33 points or 0.28% at 16640.88.
The Nifty 50 index was up 39.8 points or 0.16% at 25021.75.
More From This Section
The BSE Sensex index was up 213.61 points or 0.26% at 81680.71.
On BSE,2287 shares were trading in green, 1574 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content