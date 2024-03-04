Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 36.15 points or 0.42% at 8584.57 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Global Surfaces Ltd (down 5.87%), TV18 Broadcast Ltd (down 4.99%),Zee Media Corporation Ltd (down 4.95%),Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (down 4.56%),Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (down 4.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Speciality Restaurants Ltd (down 4.26%), Quint Digital Ltd (down 3.76%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.73%), Pricol Ltd (down 3.53%), and Rushil Decor Ltd (down 3.5%).
On the other hand, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd (up 6.47%), PC Jeweller Ltd (up 3.12%), and EIH Ltd (up 3.05%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 or 0.08% at 73866.15.
The Nifty 50 index was up 29.55 points or 0.13% at 22407.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 311.8 points or 0.68% at 45540.68.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.58 points or 0.11% at 13580.79.
On BSE,1418 shares were trading in green, 2477 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

