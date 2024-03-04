Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 27723, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.74% in last one year as compared to a 26.54% rally in NIFTY and a 61.42% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27723, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22411.8. The Sensex is at 73875.39, up 0.09%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 1.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18905.55, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7806 shares today, compared to the daily average of 14836 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27936, down 1.34% on the day. Abbott India Ltd jumped 34.74% in last one year as compared to a 26.54% rally in NIFTY and a 61.42% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 52.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

