Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 246.04 points or 0.64% at 38042.57 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.46%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 3.46%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.03%),Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 2.95%),Onward Technologies Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.54%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.52%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.32%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.19%), and Black Box Ltd (down 2.19%).
On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.03%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 2.89%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.19%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 or 0.08% at 73866.15.
The Nifty 50 index was up 29.55 points or 0.13% at 22407.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 311.8 points or 0.68% at 45540.68.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.58 points or 0.11% at 13580.79.
On BSE,1418 shares were trading in green, 2477 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

