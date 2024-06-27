Business Standard
Consumer goods stocks slide

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 37 points or 0.37% at 9852.53 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Prime Focus Ltd (down 6.65%), Arvind Fashions Ltd (down 5.39%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.96%),Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd (down 4.95%),Indian Hotels Co Ltd (down 4.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aditya Vision Ltd (down 4.21%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.95%), Pearl Global Industries Ltd (down 3.9%), Electronics Mart India Ltd (down 3.86%), and Alicon Castalloy Ltd (down 3.84%).
On the other hand, KDDL Ltd (up 13.45%), L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (up 10.94%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 8.55%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 212.9 or 0.41% at 51928.21.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 6.31 points or 0.04% at 15688.33.
The Nifty 50 index was up 86.05 points or 0.36% at 23954.85.
The BSE Sensex index was up 321.4 points or 0.41% at 78995.65.
On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 2277 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

