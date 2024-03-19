Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2024.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 9.22% to Rs 109.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd crashed 5.64% to Rs 204.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48460 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd tumbled 5.62% to Rs 169.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81924 shares in the past one month.

Valor Estate Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 203.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup shed 4.95% to Rs 80.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

